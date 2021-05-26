Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends reunion review: HBO Max delivers the transponster of reunions

By Kristen Baldwin
Posted by 
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max's long-delayed Friends: The Reunion special squeezes moments of reunion magic into a lot of silly filler.

ew.com
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Reunions#Reunion Magic#Moments#Silly Filler#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestimesnewsexpress.com

‘Friends’ Reunion Special Premiering On HBO Max Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —HBO Max will begin streaming a much-anticipated reunion of “Friends” this Thursday. “Friends: The Reunion” will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. When the reunion date was announced, Aniston shared a short...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ on HBO Max with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

The sitcom reunion fans have been manifesting for years is coming to WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max this week. “Friends: The Reunion,” also known as “The One Where They Get Back Together,” will reunite stars of the “Friends” series including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The program will be streamed exclusive on HBO Max starting Thursday, May 27.
TV Seriesnewsatw.com

HBO Max: Friends reunion time, streaming ‘free’ and everything else to know

HBO Max’s long-delayed Friends reunion is finally set to land early Thursday morning, exactly a year later than it was originally supposed to come out. It’s the latest in a series of developments building momentum for HBO Max after a bumpy launch a year ago. Following the Friends reunion premiere will be next week’s arrival of Max’s cheaper $10-a-month subscription tier supported by ads — and the movie In the Heights, streaming as soon as it hit theaters, arrives not long after that.
TV SeriesMuscatine Journal

The biggest bombshells from the 'Friends' reunion

The highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special premiered on HBO Max this week and fans couldn't be more excited. Leading up to the release, some fans were concerned over Matthew Perry's slurred speech in a preview clip.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Friends: The Reunion Premieres on HBO Max, Amazon Buys MGM Studios | The Tonight Show

Jimmy addresses the Friends: The Reunion special becoming available on HBO Max. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
TV SeriesTODAY.com

‘Friends’ reunion is finally released

Seventeen years after the series finale of “Friends” and more than a year since a reunion special was announced, HBO Max finally released the special overnight. NBC News Now anchor Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
TV SeriesNPR

The 'Friends' Reunion That Lost Its Nerve

Editor's note: This piece about the Friends reunion gives away things that happen on the Friends reunion. Be warned!. Well, there it is. "The One With The Nostalgia" — sort of. Originally, nostalgia was understood to be a weighted and sad feeling — a disorder, even, a disruptive and painful...
TV SeriesStar News Online

At its best, HBO Max’s ‘Friends’ reunion does its diehard fans proud

The cast of “Friends” did not need to reunite to remind us all they are still everywhere. Longtime fans and even those who only recently discovered the beloved NBC sitcom can find them every night on Nick at Nite, every day on TBS, or at any given moment on HBO Max or the litany of DVD volumes available to buy.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

How To Watch Friends: The Reunion In The UK

Friends: The Reunion will be on our screens in just a matter of hours and we're as excited as you are here at Tyla. We'll be grabbing the popcorn and settling down to watch Jen, Dave, Matt, Lisa, Matt and Courtney reminisce over their favourite scenes and more from the beloved 90s sitcom.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Best Moments From the Friends Reunion

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, and the Friends reunion is officially available to watch on HBO Max. A full year after it was originally supposed to debut, we can now watch Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reconnect on the actual set of the show as they recreate scenes, reminisce about the old days and play a few silly games along the way. If anything, there was too much stuff included in the special. There were a few bits that could have been saved as extra content or spaced out a bit more throughout the hour and 40 minutes, but we've got little else to complain about. We laughed, we cried and we...
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC News

HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion' revels in fan service and reminds us why it was must see TV

The “Friends'' reunion special, which brings back the cast of the much-beloved ‘90s sitcom, opens with the six cast members walking gingerly onto the show’s reconstructed set, marveling at the memories forged in its ludicrously large apartments and perfectly third-place-ish café, Central Perk. “Look at all of us,” Matthew Perry, who played the witticism-loaded Chandler Bing, says to his five co-stars as they wander around, looking at props and furniture.
TV SeriesSlate

The Friends Reunion Has One Surprise

When the trailer for the Friends reunion came out a few weeks ago, I watched it at war with myself. I knew that the much-hyped HBO Max special would be, by design, a kind of nothingburger, even if one tricked out with all the fixings. Since its conclusion 17 years ago, Friends has remained uncannily popular, found and feasted upon by young people who weren’t alive when it began airing. The series’ perpetual ultra-popularity made some sort of new Friends content a no-brainer, but the cast and writers, having brains, had no interest in making a new episode, an onerous undertaking for which the risk-reward is almost all risk. Instead, bargaining as a unit as always, the cast procured large sums to do something more than a zoom, but less than a series. And I knew all of this watching the trailer, which, at its climax, consists of grandiose chatter about the show’s ability to comfort. And yet: I teared up. This is the uncanny power of Friends, the emo pull of perfectly executed vanilla.
TV Seriesfilmdaily.co

How to watch HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion” Online Stream Free from Anywhere

Friends Reunion is a comedy and romance TV special which premiered on HBO MAX on 27 May. An unscripted Friends reunion special directed by Ben Winston. If you are looking to watch online movies or TV Shows on your device like mobile, iPhone, iPad, PlayStation, IOS, Windows, Linux, Xbox, Laptop, tabloid or pc from any location then you have landed right now. Let’s see the full article if you want to watch the stream Tv special or other old movie free online then how useful Express VPN we will see step by step.
Burbank, CAComplex

The 9 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max’s ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Special

After years of fans begging to see the Friends cast reunite in any capacity, Friends: The Reunion premiered on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max. The beloved sitcom’s stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned to the iconic original soundstage—Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California—to celebrate and look back on the show that made them all Hollywood and pop culture royalty.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Friends’ Cast Didn’t Do a Scripted Reunion – Or Even a New Scripted Scene in HBO Max Special

WARNING: This post contains light spoilers from “Friends: The Reunion”. When it was first announced that a “Friends” reunion was happening, most fans couldn’t have BEEN any more excited. But for those hoping for an entirely new episode, similar to the “Parks and Recreation” reunion last year, the special could’ve been a bit disappointing. Here’s the truth though: a scripted reunion was never even really considered.
TV & VideosDecider

Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow Duet “Smelly Cat” in HBO Max’s ‘Friends’ Reunion

The hype around Friends: The Reunion is real. Fans have waited 17 years to see all six leads together again—and that’s partly due to COVID-19. We all got super excited about this reunion when it was announced in February 2020, and then the world fell apart. But now, after a year of delays, the reunion is so close that its metaphorically in the apartment across the hall—and it was worth the wait. The super-sized reunion special is packed with so many memories, bloopers, reveals, and superstar guest stars—including Lady Gaga.
TV SeriesPosted by
Vice

HBO Max's ‘Friends’ Reunion: The One Where They Test the Limits of Nostalgia

Even 17 years after its 236-episode run from 1994 to 2004, Friends is still basically the television sitcom equivalent of McDonalds. While it received 62 Emmy nominations and averaged over 20 million regular viewers per week when it was airing, USA Today reported in 2015 that it was still earning around $1 billion in syndication money per year, which the site estimated amounted to a yearly $20 million payout to stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. In 2018, Netflix shelled out $100 million to keep the show on the service for a year, while WarnerMedia forked over an estimated $425 million to host the show on HBOMax for half a decade.