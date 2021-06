The first trailer for Selena Gomez’s new Hulu series has been dropped Only murderers in the building, And she now seems to have justice in her hands. Gomez He plays Mabel Mora, a resident of a fashionable Upper West Side apartment that teams up with two other tenants. Martin short And Steve martinInvestigate the mysterious death of one of our neighbors. When three true criminal addicts create their own podcasts about the case, they begin to wonder how far the secret intertwined net goes. All the way to the Penthouse?