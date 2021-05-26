D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 472 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)
D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com