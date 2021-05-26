Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com