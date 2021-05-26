Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.