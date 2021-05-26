Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Laboratory#Vitamin D#Equity Investment#Investment Management#Capital Investment#Securities Trading#Lh#Norges Bank#Sec#Citigroup#Truist Securities#Argus#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Labcorp Diagnostics#Marketbeat Com#Labcorp Drug Development#Evp Mark S Schroeder#Asset Management#Institutional Investors#Equities Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockscom-unik.info

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Sells $211,662.36 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $294,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $306.74 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.40% of Univar Solutions worth $306,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 285.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,579 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $19.30

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Performance Food Group worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 269.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $52,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,264 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of WNS worth $94,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,084 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 250 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.