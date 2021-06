Life comes at you fast. The White Sox started fine, but not great and have lost both their starting left fielder and their starting center fielder to injury for most, if not all, of the season. The Royals were cruising along in first place and with the best record in baseball, but they haven’t won in nearly two weeks while the White Sox have been piling up the wins. They’ve won six in a row and only three of them against the Royals! In those six wins, they’ve scored 47 runs and allowed just 17 with eight of them in one game. This is an incredibly complete team that might be playing as well as they’ll play for the entire season. So to say this isn’t great timing is an understatement. Of course, there’s probably not a good team for the Royals to play right now.