Quiet Wednesday PM, evening with severe storms tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday we look to have a high in the mid 80′s with winds out of the north at around 10-15 mph. For most of the day Texoma looks to remain dry, but by the evening, rain chances increase. After 6 pm scattered showers and thunderstorms look to move into the area from the southeast. Tonight’s storms do not look as intense as Saturday’s. Rain will continue into the overnight hours but look to stop before sunrise. Rain chances return Monday afternoon. The rest of the week will also have rain chances and cooler temperatures.