If you are in the position of starting a business, you will know that there are many things to consider. In the early stages (when it might still feel like a side hustle), you are spinning many plates to get everything successfully off the ground. In this early stage, a key component that you should be paying attention to is your hiring. If you invest in good hires from the beginning, you will be laying a concrete foundation that can be built upon, and setting yourself up for success in the future. Investing in hiring early will pay dividends later down the line.