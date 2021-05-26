BlackRock Inc. Has $4.71 Billion Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)
BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $4,709,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com