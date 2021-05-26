Cancel
BlackRock Inc. Has $4.71 Billion Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

By Darlene League
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $4,709,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stockscom-unik.info

BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of BOX worth $313,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stockscom-unik.info

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of NorthWestern worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $294,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.
Stockscom-unik.info

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,259 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “
Stockscom-unik.info

American International Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,629 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bellevue Group AG Has $113.29 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.66% of Insulet worth $113,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Synovus Financial Corp Buys 74 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Advisory Research Inc. Sells 49,716 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stockscom-unik.info

American International Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Plexus worth $414,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.