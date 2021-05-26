BlackRock Inc. Has $4.71 Billion Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.