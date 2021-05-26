Cancel
Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

By S. Shah
Engadget
 15 days ago

Remote piloting and automated assistance software is slowly creeping into non-commercial aircraft. Compared to self-driving tech, these systems have had an easier ride with air safety regulators due to their co-existence with human operators. But, a handful of fledgling autonomous flight companies are striving to change that. Today, one of those startups, Boston-based Merlin Labs, is announcing a partnership that will bring its on-board automation software to a fleet of 55 King Air utility aircraft.

