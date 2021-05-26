Google-backed autonomous flight company Merlin will power a fleet of 55 aircraft

Waabi is a new autonomous vehicle startup with a few things going for it to help it rise above the fray. For one, it’s founded by Raquel Urtasun, a renowned expert in computer vision who ran Uber Advanced Technology Group’s Toronto outpost, making it one of the few women-led AV startups in the world. Second, the Toronto-based company just came out of stealth having raised $83.5 million, which is among the largest Series A rounds ever raised in Canada.