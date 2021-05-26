Cancel
Reds promote pitcher Gutierrez to start on Friday

By WKRC
WKRC
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds announced on Wednesday that they will promote right-handed pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez to start Friday's game at the Chicago Cubs. In three starts at Triple-A Louisville this season, he is 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, .153 batting average against and 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched.

