Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office...
modernreaders.com

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $306.74 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.40% of Univar Solutions worth $306,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 285.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bradesco Corretora

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $40,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $73.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,656.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,456 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Polen Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Simulations Plus worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $60,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 269.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.