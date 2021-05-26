Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.