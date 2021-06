Syracuse lacrosse commit and the number one player in the 2022 recruiting class Joey Spallina had quite the performance on Tuesday. It may have been the most impressive performance of his high school career to date, and yet was the first game in which he did not score a single goal. Spallina dished out 13 assists, including 12 in the first half, despite not playing the fourth quarter as he led Mount Sinai to a 16-3 win over Hauppauge. The 13 assists were a school and Suffolk County single-game record.