Shake Shake featuring Pride shake

You don’t have to partake in a certain colorful candy to “taste the rainbow.” It’s Pride Month, so corporations and food businesses are falling over themselves to recognize—and cash in on—LGBTQ Americans. Among them, Burger King, which took the opportunity to shade competitor Chick-fil-A. Competitor, you say? Yes, Burger King recently threw its hat in the overcrowded chicken sandwich ring, and as CNN noted, it pledged to donate a whopping 40 cents from the sale of each of its new Ch’King sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s oldest gay rights advocacy groups. BK will donate “even on Sundays,” according to a tweet that takes a not-so subtle dig at the all-chicken chain; Chick-fil-A closes on Sundays (due to its founder’s religious beliefs) and has long been known for supporting anti-LGBTQ causes. Chipotle wasn’t going to be left behind, and Vulture’s intrepid staffers did us all a service and tried out menu items designed by drag queens to benefit charities of their choice. Last season’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” almost-winner Gottmik served the art-school-Gothic-quirk-glam on the show; in this competition to see whose burrito or bowl sells best by mid-month, she served a vegan bowl that was remarkably restrained. But no matter: Expect plenty of cakes and cookies with sparkle and sprinkles (and some pushback, as happened to this Texas baker).