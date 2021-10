Angel here and my family is predictable when it comes to vacations. A friend of mine recently booked a Pack Up & Go Surprise vacation and she's sharing her experience. So here's how it works. You basically let the travel agency do the work for you. You contact them, fill out a questionnaire, sit back and wait. Amber Payne of Owensboro did this and we asked her to tell us all about it;

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO