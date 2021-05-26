Crime Scene Kitchen premieres on FOX

Memphis singer/songwriter Jeff Hulett, who pens Memphis Parent’s Dad Libs column, premieres a special song and video this week, just ahead of Father’s Day. “Scene by Scene” is a live look and lens into fatherhood and raising two daughters in hopes of giving them as many opportunities as possible. Inspired by Dr. Suess’ book, Oh, the Places You Will Go, “Scene by Scene” is a choose-your-own-adventure song that paints a hopeful, uncertain, yet beautiful journey ahead. While a song about parents and kids, this song is accessible to anyone who went through the highs and lows of childhood. Away we go, Scene by Scene.