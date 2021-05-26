Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Caldara: Polis paying people not to work as jobs go unfilled

By Jon Caldara
completecolorado.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEmployment brings dignity, identity and purpose to one’s life. On the other hand, dependency brings depression, listlessness and too often mental issues and even suicide. How devastating is unemployment? I recently learned from the good folks at the Georgia Center for Opportunity of a landmark study published in The Economic Journal showing that unemployment might be the only major life event from which people do not fully recover within five years.

pagetwo.completecolorado.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Laffer
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Economic Journal#Honey#Coloradans#Senate#Complete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Politicsnowkalamazoo.com

Governor floats $300/wk support for people who go back to work

Business owners in Michigan are desperate for workers. At the same time, people who would normally fill those positions are hesitant, warned off by low wages, long hours, and the continuing risk of COVID-19. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has one idea to help incentivize people returning to the workforce: Unemployment payments.
Colorado Statecoloradopolitics.com

Colorado's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act: What does it say?

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 85, the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, into law in May 2019, and its provisions took effect on Jan. 1 of this year. The legislature pointed to findings that women working full-time and year-round in Colorado earned 86 cents for every dollar earned by a man working full-time and year-round.
TrafficPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Gov. Polis Signs Transportation Bill, You’re Going to Pay More

Everyone living in Colorado knows that our roads are constantly being worked on. It often feels like construction season is one that never stops. And while the bumpy roads can be annoying at times, we all have learned to deal with the aggravation. According to The Durango Herald, Governor Jared Polis has decided it's best to sign a new transportation bill that will put $5 billion dollars into state roads over the next 11 years.
Hendersonville, TNWSMV

Local jobs remained unfilled as worker shortage continues

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the pandemic eases, “Now Hiring” signs are popping up in businesses across the U.S. but many are having a hard time finding new employees to fill those positions. “During the pandemic, they were forced to closed. So, they had to get creative with how to...
Drinkskiowacountypress.net

Governor Polis signs alcohol to go extension into law

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed legislation that extends to-go alcoholic beverage sales for another several years. House Bill 21-1027 allows for the sale of alcoholic beverages for takeout and delivery until July 1, 2025. The legislation is an extension to a law signed by Polis...
EconomyMic

People are burned out and quitting their jobs. Could a 4-day work week help?

The pandemic changed the way many of us perceive our jobs. Working from home became the norm for people privileged enough to do so — and as a result, working in offices has started to seem burdensome and a bit nonsensical. Now that some businesses are starting to require people to go back to actual physical workplaces, a large swath of people are either quitting their jobs, or seriously considering quitting. To combat the resignation pandemic, Japan is proposing a nationwide four-day work week. Could a shorter work week help remedy people’s newly exacerbated disgust with the office?
HealthDaily Hampshire Gazette

Limited staffing: ‘Help wanted’ ads for human services jobs going unfilled

AMHERST — A year ago, advocacy and disability services organization Stavros could announce a job posting and receive interest from six to eight qualified people within days. Today, the organization has 14 open positions, some of which have been vacant for months. “We’re just not able to find qualified applicants,...
JobsWINKNEWS.com

Job fair attracts 200 people looking for work

Businesses are struggling to hire workers. Lots of positions are open across Southwest Florida, but the problem is getting those employees through the door and actually starting. They are participating in job fairs in hopes of finding employees and encourage people to get back in the office and out in...
Economycruisinmaine.com

‘Back To Work’ Program to Pay Mainers to Go Back to Work

Unemployed Mainers could get up to $1,500 to start a new job now through June 30. The Mills Administration says the new program aims to help unemployed residents get back to work. According to Maine.gov:. The “Back to Work” program, administered by the Maine Department of Labor and the Department...
Businessdailymagazine.news

Are Social Security Benefits Big Enough? Weigh in on Our Poll

The lasting power of Social Security has been somewhat of a hot-button issue in recent decades. Since its inception in 1935, it has been the bedrock of stability for millions of Americans as they reach their golden years. Since then, the population has increased tremendously and life has gotten a whole lot more expensive.
Income Taxkmaland.com

MO Children, Families to Benefit from Child Tax Credit Expansion

(Jefferson City) -- Missouri is ranked 30th among states for overall child wellbeing in a new report, and advocates for kids and families say the pandemic has underscored the need for strong supports. The Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book shows 17% of Missouri children lived in poverty...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...