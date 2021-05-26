Caldara: Polis paying people not to work as jobs go unfilled
Employment brings dignity, identity and purpose to one’s life. On the other hand, dependency brings depression, listlessness and too often mental issues and even suicide. How devastating is unemployment? I recently learned from the good folks at the Georgia Center for Opportunity of a landmark study published in The Economic Journal showing that unemployment might be the only major life event from which people do not fully recover within five years.pagetwo.completecolorado.com