(ThySistas.com) Many of us grew up hearing we should treat others the way we want to be treated. It’s amazing how many of us hear these words, but live in an alternate reality while expecting others to follow the rule. It has always been important to the women I knew in my community to give people “their just do”. Basically, they matched energy. This was called mean, messy, rude even but it was understood that these are not the type of women that should be mistreated. It’s time to have an understanding in our sistah circles about the mistreatment we offer to each other while expecting to receive the best our circle has to offer. This behavior is hypocritical, damaging to each other, is toxic to the young girls watching this behavior occur, and it creates unrealistic expectations. I admit I am a fan of the golden rule; to many of us that do deal with the effects that come from not matching energy. If not careful not only are we mistreated, but bullying can occur.