Four more weeks. I know. It stings. But this "last, final heave" from a prime minister that has utterly maxed out his credit (the fourth in a long line of "last, final heaves" in fact) isn't pure lockdown misery. We can still have 30 people in the back garden, or a few mates in our home, or unlimited two player dates. It's not pure, unbridled, Mad Max: London Fields summer, sure. But it is something a little similar. And when the weather blazes up and our layers come off, the small matter of choosing a fragrance becomes an important one: it's one of the few things you wear. The BBQs and the dates and the dinner parties will continue ad infinitum. Makes sense, then, to have something that leaves a lasting impression, along with the fun Cuban collar shirt and your best pair of Dickies worker shorts.