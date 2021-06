That's what a Toyota executive had to say about the upcoming full-size truck, which is set to dump the V8 in favor of a twin-turbo V6. After the better part of 15 years, Toyota's full-size Tundra pickup is finally getting a redesign. All evidence points to the 2022 Tundra being a big departure from the outgoing model, trading its 5.7-liter V8 for a turbocharged V6, and at some point integrating hybrid, electric, or even hydrogen power. Whatever the case, everyone with inside knowledge of the truck is so psyched that they can't keep quiet, as Toyota's Executive Vice President of Sales for North America, Bob Carter, showed by telling MotorTrend the 2022 Tundra's top powertrain has new tech "that will blow you away."