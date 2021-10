One of a kind! Enjoy this rare home just a few miles to the city center of Big Bear Lake! Downstairs you will find a nicely remodeled open floorplan- Kitchen, Living and Dining Room with laundry. Additionally there is a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. Off the living room you can enter into the spare room built into the garage. This spare room is an extra sleeping space with bunks built in! From there this leads you to the garage/storage area. Upstairs there are two oversized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Brand new paint interior and exterior as well as new flooring! This has been a great rental for many years and looking for a new owner to live in, use as a 2nd home or Airbnb. Don't miss out on all the value you get here!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO