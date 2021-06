The Borough of West Reading is once again proud to host our annual "Art On the Avenue" festival which will take place this Saturday, June 19 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm. The festival will be held on Penn Ave from 4th Ave to 8th Ave, and will include the 00 blocks of both North and South 6th and 7th Avenues as well as Tulpehocken Avenue from Penn Avenue to Court Street. There will be parking restrictions in place for the festival, and temporary "No Parking" signs will be posted at least 24 - 48 hours in advance in the restricted areas.