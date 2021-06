If you’re new to the Walt Disney World game you might be wondering why there is so much chatter about the hotels. It’s just a place to sleep, right?. While on most vacations that’s the case, everything at Walt Disney World is part of the experience. From the busses to the hotels and everything in between, Disney World leaves no stone unturned when it comes to theming. We’ve compiled a list of the AllEars videos you have to watch before picking a hotel for your trip!