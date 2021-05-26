Matt Carpenter on Cardinals' bench versus White Sox

Tonight’s telecast was on Fox Sports 1. Aaron Goldsmith had the play-by-play with John Smoltz on the color commentary and Ken Rosenthal contributing. The Cards were not wearing their powder blue unis, which they traditionally do on Saturday road games, probably because they would look awkward with the camo caps and accessories which all clubs are featuring during “Armed Forces Weekend.” Righty Chris Paddack took the hill for the Padres. Tommy Edman worked a 12-pitch plate appearance, popping a 3-2 low-and-away change to the shortstop on the outfield grass to start the game. Dylan Carlson tapped a 2-2 low-and-away change to short. Paul Goldschmidt tapped an outside 1-1 fastball towards the middle. The shortstop Kim dove for it to his left, but could only deflect it with his glove, and Goldy had an infield hit. Nolan Arenado ended the inning by popping a 3-2 outside fastball to the second baseman Cronenworth, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the outfield. Paddack has already thrown 29 pitches. Adam Wainwright took the mound for the Cards. Trent Grisham flied an inside 2-1 cutter to right to lead off the bottom half. Manny Machado drove a 2-0 down-the-middle sinker towards the gap in right-center, but Bader raced over and made a running catch.