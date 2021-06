The Stellar price is moving sideways as the coin keeps lurking around for a surge, trading in a medium-term wedge formation. As the XLM/USD keeps trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) reveals that the Stellar price may start to maintain a sideways movement in the long run. At the time of writing, the market is up by 1.32%. Nevertheless, XLM/USD may continue to fall as long as selling pressure remains on the market but for now, the $0.300 remains the only support for the market.