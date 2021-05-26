newsbreak-logo
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing and cashing Solon resident’s checks

By jhunter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from a March incident where she allegedly broke into a Solon resident’s vehicle and stole checks. Arrest reports indicate that on the 17th of that month, the victim reported checks and checkbooks stolen from their unoccupied vehicle. 18-year-old Ashaunique Williams of North Avenue Southwest was later seen that day on two different Cedar Rapids bank security cameras cashing the victim’s checks.

