Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing and cashing Solon resident’s checks
A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested on a warrant stemming from a March incident where she allegedly broke into a Solon resident’s vehicle and stole checks. Arrest reports indicate that on the 17th of that month, the victim reported checks and checkbooks stolen from their unoccupied vehicle. 18-year-old Ashaunique Williams of North Avenue Southwest was later seen that day on two different Cedar Rapids bank security cameras cashing the victim’s checks.www.1630kcjj.com