Amazon Prime's the Tomorrow War Trailer Premieres and I Want More Yvonne Strahovski

By Lyra Hale
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What starts off as an idyllic evening watching soccer with a cookie-cutter family turns into an action-packed movie in Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War. Apparently, there’s a war to be fought in the future against a foe the human race has never encountered before. And the future has become so desperate for soldiers that they have turned to the past for assistance—or demanded it, really. Because Chris Pratt’s Dan has no other option. Either he goes, or his wife does, so he makes the sacrifice and heads to the future.

The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War

starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Edwin Hodge and Sam Richardson. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Amazon Just Teased A Bit More About The Tomorrow War

In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
