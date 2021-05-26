Amazon Prime’s the Tomorrow War Trailer Premieres and I Want More Yvonne Strahovski
What starts off as an idyllic evening watching soccer with a cookie-cutter family turns into an action-packed movie in Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War. Apparently, there’s a war to be fought in the future against a foe the human race has never encountered before. And the future has become so desperate for soldiers that they have turned to the past for assistance—or demanded it, really. Because Chris Pratt’s Dan has no other option. Either he goes, or his wife does, so he makes the sacrifice and heads to the future.www.themarysue.com