Amazon Prime’s the Tomorrow War Trailer Premieres and I Want More Yvonne Strahovski

Without trying to nitpick, one has to wonder why more movies having to do with the future don’t see the time travelers seeking out the inciting moment that things go wrong so that they can go back and erase that moment in history. One answer to that is the fact that events might still conspire in a different manner to create roughly the same outcome but in a longer and more confusing way. There are several other explanations that come to mind but the other thing that definitely comes up a lot is the fact that when dealing with alien species it would appear that humans are simply outmatched in a lot of ways that they can’t always compensate for. So far humanity has survived through a number of different things that the world has thrown at us, but in the movies, when it comes to aliens humans are almost certain to be knocked down the evolutionary chain in a very big way. From the smallest to the most imposing of aliens, the movies show us that creatures that come from different planets are our physical and/or intellectual superiors in a lot of ways. Thankfully this doesn’t mean that humans can’t learn on the fly sometimes, since otherwise, it’s likely that the premise of this movie would come true a little too often, with humans being wiped out left and right. But there’s always something or someone that comes along to help things balance in a way and in The Tomorrow War it’s the last vestiges of humanity that are traveling back in time to recruit humans to fight for their own future, which is bound to make more sense when the movie actually releases. The main idea here is that Chris Pratt and several others make their way to the future to confront the past in order to give humanity a future. At least that’s what it sounds like.