Apple TV+'s 'Trying' Season 2: Nikki Hits Major Breaking Point in Exclusive Sneak Peek of Episode 3
Just two episodes into the series’ sophomore season and things are already coming to a head on the Apple TV+ original Trying with one very agitated yet comical moment taking place. In an exclusive for PopCulture.com ahead of Friday’s new episode titled “Big Heads,” Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) head to Cornwall for a funeral, but as a reminder from Jason’s past threatens to come between them and circumstances continually changing in their adoption journey, Nikki finally hits a breaking point.popculture.com