Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Compete Against Each Other in Popular Event

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady will Aaron Rodgers will compete against each other this summer but not on the football field. On Wednesday, Turner Sports announced Brady and Rodgers will take part in the next edition of Capital One's The Match, which is a golf event that features World Golf Hall of Famer and this year's U.S. Open winner Phil Mickelson. Brady will be teaming up with Mickelson while Rodgers will pair up with 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau.

popculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#Turner Sports#Capital One#U S Open#Tnt#Reserve#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Super Bowl Mvp#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Mvp#Field#Famer#World Golf#Aaronrodgers12#Success#Live Coverage#Bucks#Moonlight Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWrn.com

Packers add fourth quarterback to the mix

The Green Bay Packers added veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster last week, then signed rookie free agent Kurt Benkert to a contract after he went through the team’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. Benkert spent the 2018 and 2020 seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers: Three players on notice after the 2021 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers, Kevin King - Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Green Bay Packers have made their selections for the 2021 NFL Draft and eyes are now starting to move towards the offseason programs. When a team drafts a player, obviously the idea is that the player will be a contributor at some point in their career.
NFLFrankfort Times

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014...
NFLAPG of Wisconsin

LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he'd get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback's status. "I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," LaFleur said Friday after the opening workout of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLx1071.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Packers' trade demands for Aaron Rodgers coming into focus: report

The Green Bay Packers have publicly been adamant about keeping Aaron Rodgers despite the quarterback’s reported unhappiness with the team but they may have a list of demands formed as rumors continue to swirl around the reigning MVP. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday, Green Bay has an idea...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

What Would Packers Receive for Trading Aaron Rodgers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What could the Green Bay Packers get in a trade for Aaron Rodgers?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tackled that question in a recent mailbag piece. Breer asked three NFL executives. One response:. Broncos get: QB Aaron Rodgers, 2022 fourth-round pick. Packers get: QB Drew Lock, DE...
NFLAcme Packing Company

Cheese Curds, 5/17: Reactions from Packers’ rookie minicamp

It’s official — the first practices of 2021 are in the books for the Green Bay Packers. Yes, those practices just covered the two days of rookie minicamp over the weekend, but it was still a meaningful step in a number of ways. First, the team got its first look at the 2021 draft picks and undrafted rookies; second, it’s a notable step back towards normalcy and a post-COVID-19 football world.
NFLYardbarker

NFL schedule maker discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers situation

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a challenging job even more so for NFL schedule makers this year, and we now have confirmation that the league is banking on Rodgers remaining in Green Bay and playing in 2021. NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike...