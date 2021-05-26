Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Regarding Nikole Hannah-Jones and the University of North Carolina

By Keith E. Whittington
Reason.com
 15 days ago

At the Chronicle of Higher Education, Sean Wilentz and I have an essay arguing that if reports are true that the board of trustees at the University of North Carolina put the kibosh on a tenure offer to Nikole Hannah-Jones, then those who care about preserving academic freedom should object.

reason.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Wilentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Universities#American University#Princeton University#Academic Freedom#Public University#Unc#University Professors#University Campuses#Journalism Schools#College Campuses#Campus Free Speech#American History#Public Universities#Students#American Politics#Faculty Members#Faculty Hiring Decisions#Influential Alumni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
University of North Carolinah-net.org

The Elephant Roundup: Nikole Hannah-Jones Edition

An occasional newsletter from Feeding the Elephant: A Forum for Scholarly Communications. This week, we are dedicating the roundup to the tenure denial of Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones is the creator of The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project. She is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and is the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The person with this title has historically received tenure, but the Board of Trustees did not grant Hannah-Jones tenure, despite strong recommendations from faculty. The decision exposes issues regarding academic freedom, race, and the role of politics in higher education. Currently, the UNC Board of Trustees is reconsidering Hannah-Jones’s tenure appointment. Next week, she will speak at the opening plenary of the 2021 virtual conference for the Association of University Presses.
CollegesWXII 12

University of North Carolina system extends waived standardized test requirement

The University of North Carolina system will continue to waive standard test requirements for students applying for admission in 2022. The impact of COVID-19 on standardized test availability and the likelihood of additional testing date cancellations initially led the UNC Board of Governors to waive the standardized test requirement for first-year students applying for admissions for spring 2021, summer 2021 and fall 2021.
PoliticsCharlotteObserver.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones considering legal action against UNC following tenure flap

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is considering legal action against UNC-Chapel Hill and its Board of Trustees over the failure to give her tenure, according to a letter to state lawmakers obtained by The News & Observer on Thursday. The potential lawsuit comes as Hannah-Jones has sparked national controversy over...
AmericasCincinnati Herald

Pulitzer Prize and still denied; Nikole Hannah-Jones deserves better

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer-Prize-winning staff writer and investigative journalist for the New York Times, who covers Civil Rights in the US. In 2020, Nikole Hannah-Jones was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her essay in the New York Times on the history of slavery. The 1619 Project was created to...
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets Her Flowers At Urban One Honors

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. New York Times Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has dedicated her life to rewriting history with her Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘1619 Project’ that places slavery as a founding institution of America. Nikole will be honored at the 2021 Urban One Honors ceremony, this weekend, among a handful of other Black women who’ve helped advance the culture.
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

1619 Project Creator Nikole Hannah-Jones Considers Suing UNC for Tenure Snub

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is preparing to lawyer up after having her tenure snubbed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Faculty members at UNC have been outraged after the school’s Board of Trustees decided to rescind Jones’ tenure offer possibly due to her ties to “The 1619 Project.” Hannah-Jones is a professor at the school and also holds a master’s degree. Earlier this month she was appointed as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Fox News reports.
CollegesCharlotteObserver.com

Hannah-Jones a reminder of UNC’s trust issues

Editor’s note: The Editorial Board welcomes intern Paige Masten, a 2021 UNC graduate and former editorial page editor of the Daily Tar Heel. The University of North Carolina is embroiled in controversy once again after denying Nikole Hannah-Jones, acclaimed journalist and creator of The 1619 Project, a tenured position at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
Colleges19thnews.org

UNC board to reexamine tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s board of trustees will again weigh whether to grant incoming professor Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure after an outcry over their decision to not give her the customary job protection, and whether it was related to her journalistic work reexamining how slavery shaped the United States’ founding.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

UNC Donor Lobbied Against Hannah-Jones, and Her Lawyers Set Deadline

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist whose tenure vote was deferred by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Board of Trustees, is giving the university until Friday to reconsider her case. NC Policy Watch, which last month broke the news of the board’s deferral, subsequently reported that the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and two other law firms told the university it needs to honor its initial offer of a chaired faculty appointment with tenure to Hannah-Jones or face litigation.
Cary, NCRaleigh News & Observer

UNC trustees’ decision on Nikole Hannah-Jones is a Republican attempt to cancel

Regarding “UNC decision not to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones was a breath of fresh air,” (May 25 Forum):. All previous Knight professors have been appointed with tenure, so why should the trustees deprive Nikole Hannah-Jones? Because she’s not an academic? All Knight chairs are not academics. The position was created so students can interact with the best journalists in the country.
CollegesDaily Tar Heel

Campus Safety Commission members discuss Nikole Hannah-Jones' non-tenure

On Wednesday, June 2, the Campus Safety Commission held its last meeting for the 2020-2021 academic year. During the meeting, members discussed the letter the commission wrote on May 21 concerning Nikole Hannah-Jones' non-tenure and also the racial and political trauma response protocol. What’s new?. Minister Robert Campbell and commission...