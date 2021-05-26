Cancel
Alton, IL

Alton Police Chief Pulido Provides More Information About Wednesday Morning Bridge Jumper Incident

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 15 days ago
ALTON - Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido provided more information about the incident on the Clark Bridge Wednesday morning where a woman jumped from the bridge. "At 8:13 a.m. on May 26, 2021, the Alton Police Department was notified that there was someone on the ledge of the Clark Bridge, who was pacing back and forth. Shortly thereafter, Alton Police Officers arrived and saw a person sitting on the outer ledge of the middle portion of the Clark Bridge. "The officers began attempting Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
