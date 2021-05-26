Madison County Adds School District Locations as Vaccine Clinic Sites

CARROLLTON - Greene County has become a food desert since the closing of the Kroger stores in Carrollton and Roodhouse. Thankfully, Greene County still has Meehan’s in Greenfield and Triple J Meats in Roodhouse, but Carrollton and White Hall no longer have any food stores. Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters has been a leader in combatting the countywide problem. She said that food access is vital to a community. "We will not be able to rely only on our gas stations Continue Reading