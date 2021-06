Fabricio Werdum won’t be competing at PFL 6 later this month as previously announced. The Brazilian heavyweight was slated to face Brandon Sayles at the June 25 event, but has withdrawn from the card due to lingering effects from his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira on May 6. Werdum initially lost that bout via TKO, but the result was later overturned to a no contest when it was determined that Ferreira appeared to tap to a triangle choke from “Vai Cavalo” moments before the finish.” MMAFighting.com was first to report Werdum’s exit from the card.