Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions in historic first

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court in the Netherlands today ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. Previous to the ruling, Shell’s emissions reduction target was 20% by 2030. It’s the first time activists have taken a major energy company to court to get it...

electrek.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Co2 Emissions#Court Orders#Carbon Emissions#Emissions Reduction#Global Emissions#The Hague District Court#Dutch#The Paris Agreement#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Reuters#Anglo Dutch Shell#Co2 Emissions#Federal Court#Earth Netherlands#Company#Suppliers#Monetary Damages#Concrete
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

The Dutch court ruling and what it may mean for Shell: Q&A

Partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher reply to NGW's questions about the surprise outcome of the late May court case and its meaning for Shell. In late May, a Dutch court found in favour of seven environmental groups with a ruling that will, if it survives the appeal, oblige Anglo-Dutch major Shell to cut all the group's Scope 1-3 emissions by 45% relative to 2019 by 2030. It also had to pay the cost of the proceedings. NGW asked partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher for their opinion on several aspects of the case which has the potential to trigger similar cases against similar companies. 1. Are there precedents for this ruling in Dutch law? In its so-called Urgenda-decision dated December 20, 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court (Hoge Raad) confirmed that the Dutch State has a positive obligation under the European Convention on Human Righ...
Energy Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

Posts under ‘Dutch’

Shell says a court ruling on greenhouse gases will speed up its plans to cut emissions. Royal Dutch Shell will respond to a recent defeat in a Dutch court by accelerating its efforts to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions, the company’s leader said Wednesday. Ben van Beurden, the chief executive...
Energy Industrywhdh.com

Shell CEO: We will cut emissions faster but the world needs to use less oil

(CNN) — Shell will cut emissions faster thanplanned after being ordered to do so by a court in The Hague last month. In a statement on Wednesday, the oil company’s CEO Ben van Beurden said he was determined “to rise to the challenge.” But he kept open the option of appealing the landmark ruling that he said “singled out” Shell and was “not the answer” to tackling the climate crisis.
Energy Industryrock947.com

Shell to step up energy transition after landmark court ruling

LONDON (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deepen carbon emission cuts following a landmark Dutch court ruling last month, CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday, a move that will likely lead to a dramatic shrinking of its oil and gas business.
Energy Industrylawyer-monthly.com

Shell Pledges To Speed Up Emissions Cuts Following Court Ruling

On May 26, The Hague’s District Court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must make a 45% reduction to its global net carbon emissions by 2030. The court stated that Shell has a duty of care to the citizens of the Netherlands, in which the company’s headquarters are based. Almost half of the Netherlands’ 17 million inhabitants live along its 350km coastline or live in regions that sit below sea level. Consequently, many believe that large companies like Shell must act to protect Dutch citizens from the consequences of the climate crisis.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Shell chief vows to bolster emissions strategy after court ruling

Royal Dutch Shell has vowed to accelerate its strategy towards becoming a net zero emissions business, two weeks after a Dutch court ruling ordered the company to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared with 2019 levels. Shell’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, promised...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Shell vows faster climate push after Dutch court ruling

Shell said Wednesday it would accelerate its clean energy and climate efforts following a major Dutch court ruling last month that ordered faster greenhouse gas emissions cuts. Why it matters: CEO Ben van Beurden's announcement signals how the landmark court ruling could tangibly affect one of the world's most powerful...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

The retreat of Exxon and the oil majors won’t stop fossil fuel

When Exxon Mobil Corporation decided to get out of a big oil field in Iraq, the government took on the unusual role of salesman. Iraqi officials pitched West Qurna-1 to likely buyers from among Exxon’s supermajor peers, including arch-rival Chevron Corporation There weren’t any takers. That left Iraq with narrowed...
Energy Industrynews8000.com

Greenpeace wins Australian court case against power company

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator on Tuesday largely lost its court case alleging that the environmental group Greenpeace had breached copyright and trademark laws by using its logo in a campaign that described the company as the nation’s “biggest climate polluter.”. Justice Stephen Burley ruled that AGL...
Energy Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

The Court’s decision on Shell is a major step towards ‘The End of the Oil Age’

Extracts from: Friends of the Earth v Royal Dutch Shell – what did the Dutch Court rule, and what does it mean for Shell’s business?. The District Court of The Hague made a landmark ruling on 26 May in the case made collectively by the Dutch Friends of Earth (Milieudefensie) and other NGOs versus Royal Dutch Shell (“Shell” or “RDS”) on the issue of whether Dutch law required Shell to limit its CO2 emissions:
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Oman LNG and Shell join in on carbon-neutral LNG

State-owned Oman LNG has signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver the Middle East’s first shipment of carbon-neutral LNG. The carbon-neutral LNG cargo will be delivered from the terminal in Qalhat near Sur, in the Ash Sharqiyah Region of northeastern Oman. Oman LNG explains that nature-based projects aim...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Dutch court ruling on Shell 'counter-productive': academic

Samuele Furfari says shareholder value will be cut, while other countries will continue to profit from fossil fuel production and use. The Dutch court judgment against Shell seems as much political as legal and will have unintended consequences, assuming it is even enforceable, according to scientist-turned-academic Samuele Furfari. In late May the commercial division of a Hague court set out a specific target for ...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. regulator tells pipeline operators to prepare methane curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Transportation’s pipeline regulator on Monday sent an advisory to oil and gas pipeline operators directing them to update their inspection and maintenance plans for curbing the release of potent greenhouse gas methane, as part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to combat climate change.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Is Selling Assets Useless for Cutting GHG Emissions?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Major oil and gas companies face mounting pressure from shareholders to cut emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) from their refineries and other facilities. A relatively simple approach to address concerns about emissions is to sell assets. Although whittling down a company’s portfolio may burnish the individual firm’s environmental profile, is the overall environmental value of such an action plan essentially nil? One of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators examines the question in this week’s review of oil and gas market hits and misses. Read on for his and other insights.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's CNPC cuts methane emission intensity by 6% in 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) cut its methane emission intensity by 6% last year from the 2019 level, the top oil and gas producer said on Thursday. The energy giant had pledged to deepen emission intensity of the planet warming gas, typically released during the production and transport of coal, natural gas and oil, by 50% by 2025 from a 2019 baseline.