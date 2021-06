For every game played, High West will donate $1 to American Prairie, up to $50,000, and one lucky player will win a curated, once-in-a-lifetime, Western adventure to the distillery’s homeland, Park City, Utah. Players will compete in a collection of quick-time challenges from the perspective of a pronghorn, North America’s fastest land animal indigenous to the West. During each game, players can use their thumbs to try and reach 61 miles per hour, the speed of the pronghorn, during challenges like clearing debris and slaloming through herds of bison. In addition to competing, High West supporters can also purchase the distillery’s American Prairie Bourbon on highwest.com or through Drizly, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the bottle’s namesake organization, American Prairie.