PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2021 Announced

By Ewan Moore
 15 days ago

The PlayStation Plus free games for June 2021 have been confirmed by Sony, and surprising nobody, it looks like the earlier leak was 100% accurate. Once again. we're getting two PlayStation 4 games and one extra PlayStation 5 game, although it's worth noting that PS4 subscribers can still add the PS5 game to their library and download it if/when they get a next-gen console. The three free games are Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Operation: Tango.

