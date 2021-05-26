PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2021 Announced

Today's Dealmaster is headlined by a nifty deal on PlayStation Plus, while 12-month subscriptions to Sony's online gaming service are currently available for $45 at various retailers. We've seen year-long memberships go for less on multiple occasions over the years, but this discount is still $15 off the service's usual going rate. The discount comes as part of Sony's official Days of Play sale, and the company says it will be valid until June 10.