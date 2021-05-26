‘Expect Perfection’ With Martine Rose’s New Beermat Collection for SS21

After a sustainable collaboration with Levi’s last month, Miu Miu has unveiled its Maritime collection, featuring summer-ready pieces inspired by the seven seas. The fashion house’s founder, Miuccia Prada, was influenced by nautical patterns, colors and attitudes, reworking classic themes into modern-day pieces. Light fabrics such as satin pois, poplin and cotton denim are dressed in ethereal tones, from pale blues to dusty pinks, as well as neutral whites and soft browns. Signature seafaring motifs are reimagined onto feminine silhouettes, finished off with delicate touches like rounded sleeves, lace detailing, ruffles and bows. Stand-out offerings include the Embroidered Poplin Dress, which fuses retro lines with voluminous structures adorned with dainty embellishments. The collection also boasts a range of accessories, such as hats, handbags and belts that arrive in a range of summery shades and shapes.