J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Still Hot and Unbothered in Miami

Ben Affleck was seen at the Brentwood Country Mart with his two youngest kids on the long weekend, days after hanging out with Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck, 48, was up to his usual weekend routine with daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. The Gone Girl actor was seen with his two younger kids — whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 49 — for a lunch date at the Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday, May 30. The trio looked casual and relaxed as they made their way through the parking lot and into the outdoor shopping space, which boasts several dining options including the celeb-friendly Farmshop and Barney’s Gourmet Hamburgers.