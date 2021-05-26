J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Still Hot and Unbothered in Miami
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still enjoying each other's company. The former flames were photographed again spending time together in Miami, according to Page Six. In new images released of the pair, Lopez can be seen wearing a white flowing summer dress and engaging in a bit of poolside meditation, while Affleck is spotted doing as Affleck normally does: sporting a graphic tee, dad shorts, and a scruffy beard while taking a smoke break.www.harpersbazaar.com