Here's What We Know About The 'Light Blue Nails' Trend on TikTok

Hot girl summer is just around the corner and there's a new way to tell who's single or not thanks to TikTok. A new trend has been circulating on the video app, but it's not what you'd think at all — trust me when I say that the days of the chapstick challenge are long gone. Odds are you're constantly following the latest trends on your For You Page and you likely caught wind of the light blue nail polish taking over the app. Confused? No need to be. As someone who scrolls endlessly on TikTok, I've got you covered with an explanation.