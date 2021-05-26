Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom Gets a Nod From Google Doodle
During a time in which New Yorkers are itching to get back on the dance floor and commune with one another, it makes sense that today’s Google Doodle is paying homage to the Savoy Ballroom, an iconic dance hall in New York City’s Harlem that operated for more than three decades. On this day in 2002, a commemorative plaque was unveiled to honor the entrance where the dance hall once stood, but long before it became a part of history, the Savoy Ballroom was a site of continual invention, artistic excellence and community-building.observer.com