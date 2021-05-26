Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom Gets a Nod From Google Doodle

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a time in which New Yorkers are itching to get back on the dance floor and commune with one another, it makes sense that today’s Google Doodle is paying homage to the Savoy Ballroom, an iconic dance hall in New York City’s Harlem that operated for more than three decades. On this day in 2002, a commemorative plaque was unveiled to honor the entrance where the dance hall once stood, but long before it became a part of history, the Savoy Ballroom was a site of continual invention, artistic excellence and community-building.

observer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Count Basie
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Chick Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Ballroom Dance#Ballroom Dancing#Dance Music#Music City#New Music#New Yorkers#The Big Apple#The Savoy Ballroom Doodle#The Google Doodle#Inventive Jazz Music#Dance Floor#Dancers#Dances#Musicians#Homage#Irrepressible Dancing#New York City#On This Day#Charleston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesObserver

Shirley Temple, Iconic Actress and Diplomat, Is the Star of Today’s Google Doodle

There are certain performers who define generations and eras, and Shirley Temple, who captivated audiences in her childhood with her cheerful demeanor and yellow curls, certainly could be identified as the public figure audiences needed most during the Great Depression. Today’s Google Doodle, which commemorates the day the Santa Monica History Museum opened an exhibit of memorabilia entitled “Love, Shirley Temple,” celebrates the child star whose run of movies even earned her an Academy Award at the age of 6. Temple first captured the attention of audiences in the 1934 musical Stand Up And Cheer!; she ended up making a dozen movies in 1934 alone.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Google honors Shirley Temple with new Doodle

June 9 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating actress, singer, dancer and diplomat Shirley Temple with a new Doodle. Google's homepage features artwork of Temple through various stages of her life, alongside movie tickets that contain the company's logo. The center image is animated and features a young Temple tap dancing.
MinoritiesNYS Music

Cotton Club: The Staple of Black Talent in The Harlem Renaissance

In continuation of NYS Music’s series celebrating the Harlem Renaissance in its centennial years, it is important to highlight the Cotton Club which was instrumental in displaying Black talent. Before it was the Cotton Club, the venue was owned by the first Black heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson. It was...
Entertainmentcoroflot.com

The Public Theater

The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public Theater seeks a full-time Graphic Designer to join our in-house team. Brand Studio develops all internal and external materials with The Public’s signature visual identity. Our range of work includes: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Joe’s Pub, and a full season of new musicals, plays, events and programs at The Public’s landmarked six-venue building at Astor Place. We are a passionate team that is deeply invested in the performing arts.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Gunasekhar waiting for Chiranjeevi’s nod

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Veteran filmmaker Gunasekhar and Chiranjeevi last collaborated for Choodalani Undi which released back in 1998. Going by Gunasekhar’s latest comment, he seems to be very much interested in working with Chiranjeevi again.
Visual Artthehypemagazine.com

NeueHouse and Fotografiska Present Andy Warhol: Photo Factory Never-Before-Exhibited Collection of Rare Warhol Photographs, on View at NeueHouse Hollywood

NeueHouse has announced Andy Warhol: Photo Factory, a groundbreaking new exhibition of ultra rare photographs by Andy Warhol, opening to the public on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 for a limited 40-day run. An incredibly comprehensive survey of Warhol’s photographic oeuvre, this exhibition features over 120 images – 20 of which...
Musictheglenecho.com

Folk and protest: The common ancestors of your favorite pop song

We all love music, but have you ever wondered why? Throughout time, music has made us feel an array of emotions. It’s given us an escape or some kind of emotional connection, an essential belonging, perhaps some nostalgia. Simply, we relate to it. This dates back to early themes of folk music, which prevail today.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Manchester Orchestra announce The Stuffing 2021 + NYC & LA shows

Pick up Manchester Orchestra's new album on limited pink smoke vinyl. Manchester Orchestra recently released their new album The Million Masks of God, which is a high point in their already-great, long-running discography and not like anything they'd ever released before. The band had done some cool livestream stuff and socially distant acoustic shows throughout the pandemic, but now they're ready to get back out there with full-band, in-person live shows.
Musicnaxos.com

Podcast: Liszt’s musical makeovers.

LISZT, F.: Transcriptions from Operas by Meyerbeer (Liszt Complete Piano Music, Vol. 40) From composer to transcriber to performer — less instantaneous than modern transmissions, but it’s how many works first came to be known by music lovers before the dawn of the age of technology. Around half of Liszt’s 800 compositions were transcriptions of other composers’ works. In this week’s podcast, which was first broadcast in July 2015, Raymond Bisha introduces pianist Sergio Gallo breezing through virtuoso transcriptions by Franz Liszt of music by opera composer Giacomo Meyerbeer, from Vol. 40 in Naxos’ ongoing cycle of Liszt’s Complete Piano Music.
MusicTulsa World

Thundercat making tour stop at Cain's Ballroom

Grammy-winning artist Thundercat is bringing his It Is What It Is Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Nov. 17 performance. Thundercat will be joined by special guest Channel Tres. Tickets go on sale noon Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be acquired by going to cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

What Is Art Rock? A History Of Music’s Most Progressive Minds

Art rock is an evocative but nebulous term. So what exactly is it?. Part of the problem is that “art rock” has all too often served as a pigeonhole into which negligent hacks have stuffed any number of contenders, too awkwardly shaped to slot neatly into any other sub-category. It’s been described as “rock music that incorporates elements of traditional or classical music,” which strikes some of us as almost wilfully antithetical to even the broadest understanding. Surely a key art rock principle is forging ahead, the shock of the new?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Most Shocking Rock Star Fashion Reinventions

The best rock song in the world doesn't amount to a hill o' beans if you botch the presentation. The biggest and best rockers in history have taken this truth to heart, and they've made their image an integral component of their artistry. Sometimes the only thing needed to rehabilitate a floundering career is a radical wardrobe change and perhaps a flashy video to document it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Shirley Temple's Granddaughter Teresa Caltabiano Celebrates Icon's Life

Shirley Temple's life and career is today being celebrated as the late actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat is honored by Google. Today's Google Doodle sought to celebrate Temple's life and career as Hollywood's number one box-office draw as a child actress from 1934 to 1938 who later went on to become a United States ambassador to Ghana and to Czechoslovakia, as well as Chief of Protocol of the United States.
Theater & Dancesamachar-news.com

Google Doodle Honours Iconic American Diplomat, Singer & Dancer

Google honoured American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley Temple on Wednesday with a doodle. On this day in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple,” a special exhibit featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia. Google’s animated doodle featured Temple as a diplomat, an award-winning actor,...
Rock MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “Pool Hopping”

We’ve come a long way from Illuminati Hotties being the best band almost no one saw at SXSW 2018. Sarah Tudzin’s breezy, bright, and always surprising indie-pop project has experienced a justifiably exciting rise over the past couple years between the release of her debut album Kiss Yr Frenemies and last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape recorded as a fuck-you to her old label.