A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly making threats towards area Congressman Tom Reed. Corning Police have charged 21-year-old Jack Kahabka of Watkins Glen with making terroristic threats, a class D felony and criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E felony. The arrest follows an investigation into two separate incidents. Police say someone threw an object through the window of Reed's 2020 re-election campaign headquarters in Corning in August 2020. Two months later, a dead animal and a brick were found at Reed's home in Corning.