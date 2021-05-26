The best CR-56 AMAX loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone
When playing Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s a good idea to come prepared with a weapon for long-range engagements. You can certainly bring a sniper or LMG to a match, but most players opt to come equipped with a trusty assault rifle. And in Warzone’s current state, it’s hard to beat the CR-56 AMAX, an assault rifle with an extraordinary amount of power and range. In fact, many professional players would argue the AMAX is the best long-range assault rifle in the game right now.www.digitaltrends.com