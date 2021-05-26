Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The best CR-56 AMAX loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

Digital Trends
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen playing Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s a good idea to come prepared with a weapon for long-range engagements. You can certainly bring a sniper or LMG to a match, but most players opt to come equipped with a trusty assault rifle. And in Warzone’s current state, it’s hard to beat the CR-56 AMAX, an assault rifle with an extraordinary amount of power and range. In fact, many professional players would argue the AMAX is the best long-range assault rifle in the game right now.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loadout#Enemy Fire#Sniper Rifles#Assault Rifles#Assault Weapons#Duty Game#Lmg#Vlk#Double Time#Smg#Fss#Amax Loadouts#Playing Warzone#Enemies#Heavier Rifles#Attachments#Recoil Control#Bullet Velocity#Ads Speeds#Competitive Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

How to get the Specialist Bonus in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Specialist Bonus in Warzone is definitely something players are going to want to hunt for, as it will give them a significant buff. This bonus offers a solid bunch of perks to the players that find it. To get to it though, they will have to do some digging at the Nakatomi Plaza building. This skyscraper is almost identical to the one seen in the holiday movie Die Hard with Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman. Following these steps will earn any player this Specialist Bonus.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone trucks might be getting nerfed

Call of Duty: Warzone's trucks might be getting nerfed, if a new tweet from developer Raven Software is anything to go by. Just below, you can see the new teaser image from Raven Software's official Twitter account, which was published yesterday on May 26. As you can see, most of the text on the first two lines is redacted, but the first word is cargo, taking after the "cargo trucks" in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the last word of the first line looks to be "meta."
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone devs nerf AMAX again in Season 3

The May 27 update for Call of Duty: Warzone brought plenty of changes to the battle royale game, including a second major nerf to the popular CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle. The CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle has been one of the best weapons in Warzone following its addition into the Call of Duty Battle Royale during the Modern Warfare cycle. It has continued to be a top-tier pick for loadouts during the Black Ops Cold War cycle.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Warzone Patch Notes Reveal Nerfs to the AMAX and Weapon Updates

Raven Software has released a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone, this is to be effective immediately across all platforms. It's an update following the most recent Reloaded update. The new update brings changes to the Solo mode in Warzone — a high request amongst the community. As well...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JGOD shares best Warzone sniper loadouts to use ahead of Season 4

Respected Call of Duty: Warzone statistician JGOD has revealed his new top sniper rifle picks in the battle royale, and explained why he believes they will dominate the meta heading into Season 4. After two early rounds of balancing in Warzone Season 3, Raven Software shook up the meta yet...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Raven has stepped in to nerf Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta. Today's update reduces the cargo truck spawn rates for the battle royale's solo mode to five (static) from a range of 16 to 20. As Eurogamer reported earlier this month, Call of Duty: Warzone players have been...
Video GamesBit Rebels

How To Win More Rebirth Island Games In Call Of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone had already made its mark in the gaming community. And then on the 16th of December, the game got a major update – A completely new map. Pretty similar to the Alcatraz map from the Black ops game, the Rebirth Island was the same map but with a little twist in the design.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Bans 350,000 Players for Racism and Toxic Behavior

Activision has announced that 350,000 players have been banned for "racist names and toxic behavior" across Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Mobile. These measures were taken through a review of the player-name database, and from reports provided by players. While the bannings should prove to be a great first step towards building a more welcoming environment in all of the publisher's Call of Duty games, Activision has also announced a number of other plans to fight back against racism, sexism, harassment, and other forms of toxicity.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Call of Duty Warzone Update Adds Rambo and John McClane

The 1980s gave us many things: leg warmers, the Nintendo Entertainment System, and of course, action heroes. With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking place in the same decade, it seems fitting for Call of Duty to welcome the action heroes of the 80’s to the game and add them to Call of Duty: Warzone as well. Here’s what you need to know about the inclusion of John Rambo and John McClane in the new Warzone update.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to watch JGOD’s $100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

Call of Duty: Warzone and its immense popularity have created many opportunities for CoD players and content creators, and one of the most successful in the past year has been JGOD. The YouTuber and streamer known for his in-depth breakdowns of Warzone weapon stats and more is now hosting his...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NICKMERCS explains why Warzone’s AMAX needs even more nerfs

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes Warzone’s AMAX still needs a bigger nerf than its already received, given its still pretty powerful in the battle royale. The AMAX assault rifle has reigned supreme in Warzone for quite some time, with players repeatedly calling for changes in the hopes of shaking up the meta.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Add a New Way to Get the Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is taking a page from Modern Warfare’s book with the implantation of Battle Pass Gifting. That transaction plays out exactly as it sounds with players now able to gift each other battle passes through the Call of Duty Companion App. Doing so will ensure your friends have the latest battle pass so they won’t get left behind, but unfortunately, there’s not really any incentive on players’ parts to gift a battle pass to someone else.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

New Warzone Update Out Today Nerfs AMAX Again

Once more, Raven has revealed that an update is rolling out on Warzone today, alongside the playlist update. Already out now, on May 27, it will change a few things that players have been concerned about recently. New Warzone Update - May 27. The main highlights of the update are: