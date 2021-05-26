Johnson County Community College returning to normal June 1

Starting June 1, things will start to look a little more normal again on the campus of Johnson County Community College.

The school announced Wednesday that as of June 1, the campus will return to normal operations.

That means things like in-person activities and events at all locations will resume normal.

It also means that, in accordance with guidelines recently updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will not be required for vaccinated people while on campus.

“We have come a long way over the course of the past year," Chris Gray, JCCC vice president of strategic communications and marketing said in a release. "The College has been gradually taking steps in anticipation of the updated guidance from the CDC and feel confident in the measures we have put in place and actions taken to date. We look forward to seeing and hearing the vibrancy of life back on campus from our students, community members and employees.”

More information about the school's return to normal operations is available on its website .