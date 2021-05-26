Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, MO

Johnson County Community College returning to normal June 1

By Sam Hartle
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7rVq_0aC5y74100

Starting June 1, things will start to look a little more normal again on the campus of Johnson County Community College.

The school announced Wednesday that as of June 1, the campus will return to normal operations.

That means things like in-person activities and events at all locations will resume normal.

It also means that, in accordance with guidelines recently updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will not be required for vaccinated people while on campus.

“We have come a long way over the course of the past year," Chris Gray, JCCC vice president of strategic communications and marketing said in a release. "The College has been gradually taking steps in anticipation of the updated guidance from the CDC and feel confident in the measures we have put in place and actions taken to date. We look forward to seeing and hearing the vibrancy of life back on campus from our students, community members and employees.”

More information about the school's return to normal operations is available on its website .

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Johnson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College Students#Cdc#Normal Operations#Hearing#Jccc Vice President#Vaccinated People#Strategic Communications#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related