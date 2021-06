It was last September when the Michigan's Upper Peninsula was abuzz with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sightings. Turns out Ramsay, as some speculated, was in town filming a new TV show. Ramsay is best known for his cooking reality shows such as "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef" and "Kitchen Nightmares." He's also known on these shows for his heated tirades and outbursts toward the show's competitors when they dish out food not up to Ramsay's expectations.