Greensburg, PA

Bishop Malesic’s Commencement Address

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe homily of Bishop Edward Malesic of the Diocese of Cleveland at the May 21, 2021 commencement of Saint Vincent Seminary, where he received an honorary doctor of divinity degree. “Good afternoon everyone. Congratulations to those awardees just receiving those awards right now. Thank you Archabbot Bartel and Father Mazich...

#Episcopal Church#Church Service#Christian Church#Christian Theology#Commencement Address#Memorial Day#Lord And Father#The Diocese Of Cleveland#Saint Vincent Seminary#Diocese#Romans#Cross#Catholic Seminary#Augustine Institute#Benedictines#Cleveland Browns#Bishop Barron#Bishop Larry Kulick#Pastoral Ministry#Father Boniface Hicks
Latrobe, PAsaintvincentseminary.edu

IMF Offering Two Summer Courses

In addition to the two summer conferences, the Saint Vincent Seminary Institute for Ministry Formation will be offering two summer courses. This course will equip students with an understanding of the Trinitarian origin for mission, the biblical basis for mission, the sacramental impetus for mission, the church’s teaching on mission, as well as the processes for making missionary disciples. A survey of Catholic missiology in the documents of Second Vatican Council, the magisterium of Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis will provide students with the theoretical knowledge to design strategies to transform existing parish processes into a missionary mode. This course will require not only learning Catholic missiology but applying it to parish life today. This course will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings from July 12 to August 19.
Latrobe, PAsaintvincentseminary.edu

Spiritual Direction Courses Open For In Person Learning

The two spiritual direction courses to be offered June 7 to 11 and 21 to 25 by the Saint Vincent Seminary Institute for Ministry Formation will be available in person as well as online. The courses are taught by Father Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., and Father Thomas Acklin, O.S.B., faculty members at the Seminary. The two Benedictines are the authors of the text for the course, Spiritual Direction: A Guide for Sharing the Father’s Love.