Bishop Malesic’s Commencement Address

In addition to the two summer conferences, the Saint Vincent Seminary Institute for Ministry Formation will be offering two summer courses. This course will equip students with an understanding of the Trinitarian origin for mission, the biblical basis for mission, the sacramental impetus for mission, the church’s teaching on mission, as well as the processes for making missionary disciples. A survey of Catholic missiology in the documents of Second Vatican Council, the magisterium of Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis will provide students with the theoretical knowledge to design strategies to transform existing parish processes into a missionary mode. This course will require not only learning Catholic missiology but applying it to parish life today. This course will meet Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings from July 12 to August 19.