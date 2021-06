MASON CITY — The final mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held this week for the Cerro Gordo County. Department of Public Health. Director Brian Hanft says there’s two clinics this week at the old Sears store in the Southport Shopping Center with vaccinations moving into their offices. “Basically vaccinate administration preparation is moving to the health department, so we’re transitioning back there, along with closing down a mass vaccination clinic next week, so that will take probably several days getting all of the stuff back to where it went.”