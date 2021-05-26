Cancel
David Duchovny on His Viral Lunch Date with X-Files Costar Gillian Anderson

By Aili Nahas
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen David Duchovny caught up with an old friend, he didn't imagine their visit would go viral. "I was having lunch with [former X-Files costar Gillian Anderson], and as I was leaving she was like, 'Let's take a photo,'" he recalls in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I was told there was a big reaction to it! I never get that stuff, but it's really cool that people are interested after all these years."

