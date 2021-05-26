David Duchovny on His Viral Lunch Date with X-Files Costar Gillian Anderson

Note: This interview contains specific plot details about David Duchovny’s new Audible story release The Reservoir. Most people identify David Duchovny as an actor, having appeared in landmark TV series like The X-Files and Twin Peaks. But Duchovny’s creative pursuits stretch far beyond the small screen. He’s released two albums, for example (with a third slated for this year); and he’s written four novels, including 2021’s Truly Like Lightning, about a former Hollywood stuntman whose polygamous Joshua Tree retreat is threatened by an interloping developer. His latest literary effort is an Audible production called The Reservoir, which was released this week, in which Duchovny reads—performs, really—a short story he wrote about a man trapped inside during the pandemic who becomes obsessed with his view from his New York City apartment. Duchovny is currently adapting Truly Like Lightning into a possible TV series for Showtime. He also just wrapped The Bubble, an action movie/comedy from Judd Apatow about eight actors trapped together in a pandemic bubble on a franchise movie set. He talked to The A.V. Club about his writing process, the pandemic as a creative inspiration, and what he really thinks about all those X-Files fans (he totally gets it).