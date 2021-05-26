How To Start A Health Food Store in 10 Simple Steps
It’s easy to imagine why you would want to start a health food store. The health and wellness foods industry is, itself, pretty healthy. According to Statista, “in 2016, the global health and wellness food market was valued at 707.12 billion U.S. dollars and is projected to increase to 811.82 billion U.S. dollars by 2021.” On top of that, a health food store gives you the opportunity to sell a product in which you believe. You provide customers with a real opportunity to better their lives with wholesome fare and nutritional aids.blogs.constantcontact.com