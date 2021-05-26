Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo BP Agent suspended after allegedly allowing migrants through checkpoint

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent accused of allowing undocumented migrants to go through Interstate 35 without inspection has been been suspended, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Rodney Tolson Jr., a 13-year Border Patrol veteran, was arrested on May 21 via indictment on one count of conspiracy to transport an undocumented migrant within the United States and two counts of transport and attempt to transport an undocumented migrant within the United States for financial gain.

www.lmtonline.com
