A journey to New Mexico leads to an award-winning book collection

krwg.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAn east coast author’s interest in New Mexico books and culture has developed over the years into a collection that has gained notable recognition. Maida Tilchen, who resides in Sommerville, Massachusetts says that it was during her first trip to New Mexico in 1993 when her interest first began. She says many trips over the years to used bookstores around the state helped develop her New Mexico book collection. Tilchen says her favorite books are nonfiction, like memoirs or biographies.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Historical Books#Navajo
