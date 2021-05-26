St. Vincent To Perform at Agora in October
During a sold-out show at House of Blues in 2014, singer-guitarist St. Vincent put on an artful display. Not that the show was overly staged. Playing to the accompaniment of blinding strobes and flickering LED lights, St. Vincent regularly slipped into choreographed dance routines and occasionally dramatically collapsed to the stage floor, all the while unleashing one fierce guitar riff after another. Even her banter with the audience came off as spoken word rather than just casual conversation.www.clevescene.com