St. Vincent To Perform at Agora in October

Once upon a time, ramen noodles were a cheap dish for college students and kids with picky palates. However, nowadays, hungry diners likely aren’t referring to instant noodles when they talk about this dish. Ramen has, believe it or not, become a gourmet dish in many Asian-inspired restaurants throughout the U.S. Here in the Best Location in the Nation, there are many places for ramen in Cleveland… but you’d be hard-pressed to find ramen more gourmet than that served at Xinji Noodle Bar. Is your mouth watering yet? It will be once you see the dishes at this Cleveland restaurant! Check it out: